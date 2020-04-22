Otomate's Cupid Parasite Game Ships in Japan on August 20

Story centers on real Cupid working for marriage consulting firm

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand announced on Monday that its Cupid Parasite game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 20.

The "female-oriented romance adventure" game will center on the heroine, the goddess of love Cupid. Due to various circumstances (an argument with her parents), she descends to the mortal realm (runs away from home), and finds career success (bridal adviser). Cupid works as "Lynette Mirror," the top adviser at the major marriage consultation office Cupid Corporation.

One day, the company president calls Cupid into the office at 5:00 a.m. to give her the job of getting five people to marry. If she succeeds, she can get a promotion. The five troublesome clients are known as the "Parasite 5." While working on interviews, seminars, and giving advice, it's decided that Cupid will live together with these five men and appear on the company's promotional share house television program "Parasite House."

The game's voice cast includes Ryohei Kimura as Gill Lovecraft, Kenn as Shelby Snail, Taku Yashiro as Raul Aconite, Junya Enoki as Keisaiin F. Ryuki, and Makoto Furukawa as Allan Melville.

Otomate announced the game with five other Switch projects last June.

