Black Jack Manga Gets Chinese Live-Action Adaptation

Beijing Enight Pictures plans to adapt 10 manga to live action in next 5 years

The Japanese entertainment website Eiga.com reported on Thursday that Osamu Tezuka 's classic Black Jack manga is inspiring a Chinese live-action adaptation. Beijing Enlight Pictures announced the adaptation at a press conference announcing new works in production. Beijing Enight Pictures' subsidiary Coloroom Pictures is producing the work.

Following the success of anime films in Chinese movie theaters in recent years, Beijing Enlight Pictures stated it plans to produce 10 live-action titles based on manga in the next five years, including Black Jack .

Tezuka's original Black Jack manga centers on a brilliant maverick doctor who practices without a license. Tezuka published the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1984. The official Osamu Tezuka website describes the manga:

This is a medical drama in which an unlicensed but gifted surgeon, Black Jack, is the main character. Endowed with excellent surgical technique, Black Jack always miraculously saves seriously ill patients and those on the verge of death. But he always claims an outrageous price for his surgery, which is why his presence is rejected in medical circles. Black Jack lives quietly in a clinic out in the deserted wilderness with his assistant, Pinoko, whose life he had saved. Patients whom other doctors have given up on come to see him every today; he represents their very last hope.

The manga has inspired multiple anime adaptations, as well as spinoffs from other creators. The manga has also inspired several Japanese live-action adaptations, including a film in 1977, a series in 1981, a video in 1996, a special in 2000, and another special in 2011.

Source: Eiga.com