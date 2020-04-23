Joe Russo: Gatchaman Hollywood Film Will Tell Original Story

Adaptation will center on "genetically altered kids in space war"

Director Joe Russo stated in an interview with film news website Collider on Wednesday that his and his brother Anthony Russo's planned adaptation of the Gatchaman ( Battle of the Planets ) television anime series will not adapt the anime's story, but will instead will center on "a group of genetically altered kids who are involved in a space war." Joe Russo noted that the production is still "trying to figure out what the new mythology is."

The Russo brothers announced at San Diego Comic-Con last July that they were developing the project at their AGBO Studios. At the time, they did not say if they will direct the project, nor could they say if the project will be animated or live-action. However, they said that if they do direct, it would be in live-action.

The first Gatchaman anime premiered in October of 1972 and earned an average rating of 21%. It was only planned for two quarters of a year, but was extended to two full years for a total of 105 episodes. Tatsunoko Production 's classic sci-fi hero series follows five people who serve as agents of the International Science Organization in Tokyo in the near future. Galactor, a mysterious group whose technology far surpasses that of humans, has declared war on the entire world and has already subjugated half of it. Dr. Nanbu has assembled these five young heroes as humanity's last hope.

The original series premiered in the United States in 1978.

Sentai Filmworks previously released the entire original Gatchaman television anime series, the Gatchaman II and the Gatchaman Fighter sequel series, the 1994-1995 OVA series, and the Gatchaman Crowds and Gatchaman Crowds insight spinoff anime in North America.

Source: Collider (Steve Weintraub, Tom Reimann)