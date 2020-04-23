The Millionaire Detective Anime Restarts Airing From 1st Episode on July 16

Anime's was postponed from 3rd episode onward due to effects of COVID-19

The official website for The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective), announced on Thursday that the anime will restart its airing from the first episode on July 16. The anime premiered on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9, and aired its first two episodes, but episodes three and onward were delayed until further notice in consideration of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Aniplex of America also postponed the anime's simulcast releases. Funimation was streaming the anime as it aired.

Fuji TV is currently airing reruns of the tsuritama anime in its place.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe ( Yūsuke Ōnuki ) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

Male idol group SixTONES perform the anime's opening theme song "NAVIGATOR."