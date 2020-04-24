Anime Studio Pierrot, Mobile Game Publisher Klab Form Strategic Partnership

Anime Studio Pierrot and smartphone game publisher KLab announced on Friday that they have signed a contract for a strategic business alliance. Through the partnership, the companies will continue to develop their collaboration, and KLab will adapt Pierrot 's video content into mobile games, as well as merchandise and events.

Pierrot and KLab previously partnered for the Bleach: Brave Souls smartphone game and Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle (100% Serious Battle) smartphone game. KLab launched the Bleach: Brave Souls game in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle launched in Japan in August 2018.

Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot 's original television anime series Akudama Drive is slated to premiere in July. The studio's ongoing anime include Black Clover and Kingdom .

The anime for KLab Games and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs is slated to premiere this year. Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst-, the anime of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game, is also slated to debut this year.

