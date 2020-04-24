Bandai Namco Ent. Plans to Release Tales of Crestoria Smartphone Game Worldwide in Early June

Company plans open beta test of English version in early May

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on its official English Twitter account for the Tales of Crestoria smartphone game on Friday that it plans to launch the game in early June simultaneously worldwide. The company will release a new promotional video and will reveal information about the game's theme song on Sunday . Bandai Namco Entertainment will launch an open beta test of the English version of the game in early May.

The company added that there may be schedule changes in the above schedule due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in Japanese and English last year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in October that it was delaying the game until after 2019. As part of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment is adding full (Japanese-only) voicing to the game's main story, and is also adding specially illustrated cut-ins and "various other brush-ups."

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals and the previously revealed concept video.



The game will star:

Kōhei Amasaki as Kanata Hjuger



Yui Ishikawa as Misella



Yūma Uchida as Vicious



Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Aegis Alver



Ayane Sakura as Yuna Azetta



Hiroki Yasumoto as Orwin Granberg



The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account. Tomomi Tagawa is serving as the game's producer.

The game will be free to play, but some items will be available for purchase. Pre-registration is available now in Japan, and all players will receive in-game bonuses depending on the number of pre-registrations.

Source: Tales of Crestoria game's English Twitter account via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.