How to Treat a Lady Knight Right's Kengo Matsumoto Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's June issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Saturday that Kengo Matsumoto (How to Treat a Lady Knight Right) is launching his new romantic comedy manga Totsui Dekita Yome ga Aisowarai Bakari Shiteru (The Bride I Married Just Forces a Smile) on the magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website on May 5. The manga will update on Tuesdays.
Matsumoto began posting the manga on Twitter and Japanese art-focused social networking service pixiv on December 21. The manga's first four pages received over 160,000 likes on Twitter.
Matsumoto's How to Treat a Lady Knight Right (Ima made Ichidomo Onna Atsukai sareta koto ga nai Onna Kishi wo Onna Atsukai Suru Manga) manga centers on the strongest female knight named Reo, who has not once ever been treated like a woman. One day, however, a sorcerer suddenly confesses to her.
The manga runs in Monthly Shonen Sirius, and Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled volume in Japan on April 9. Sol Press licensed the manga and released the first volume in English last July.
Source: Monthly Shonen Sirius June issue