How to Treat a Lady Knight Right's Kengo Matsumoto Launches New Manga

This year's June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Saturday that Kengo Matsumoto ( How to Treat a Lady Knight Right ) is launching his new romantic comedy manga Totsui Dekita Yome ga Aisowarai Bakari Shiteru (The Bride I Married Just Forces a Smile) on the magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website on May 5. The manga will update on Tuesdays.

Matsumoto began posting the manga on Twitter and Japanese art-focused social networking service pixiv on December 21. The manga's first four pages received over 160,000 likes on Twitter.

Matsumoto's How to Treat a Lady Knight Right ( Ima made Ichidomo Onna Atsukai sareta koto ga nai Onna Kishi wo Onna Atsukai Suru Manga ) manga centers on the strongest female knight named Reo, who has not once ever been treated like a woman. One day, however, a sorcerer suddenly confesses to her.

The manga runs in Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled volume in Japan on April 9. Sol Press licensed the manga and released the first volume in English last July.