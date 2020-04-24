News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire earns 13.9% rating

Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, the 23rd film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.9% household rating.

Late director Nobuhiko Obayashi's 1983 live-action The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. and earned 6.6% rating. Obayashi passed away on April 10.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.8
Detective Conan NTV April 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Doraemon TV Asahi April 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.6
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV April 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.2
One Piece Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.6
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 17 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.6
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi April 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 18 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

