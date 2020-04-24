Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19

Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , the 23rd film in the Detective Conan franchise , aired on NTV on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.9% household rating.

Late director Nobuhiko Obayashi 's 1983 live-action The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. and earned 6.6% rating. Obayashi passed away on April 10.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)