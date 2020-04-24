News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire earns 13.9% rating
Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, the 23rd film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.9% household rating.
Late director Nobuhiko Obayashi's 1983 live-action The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. and earned 6.6% rating. Obayashi passed away on April 10.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 18 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 18 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.6
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|April 18 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 18 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 17 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.6
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 19 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 18 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)