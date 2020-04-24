Kodansha Comics, Vertical Release Manga Digitally on InkyPen

The InkyPen comics subscription service for Nintendo Switch announced on Friday that it is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing , which handles the Kodansha Comics and Vertical imprints, to offer the publisher's manga.

The announcement stated that "100s of fan-favorite manga" from Kodansha Comics and Vertical are now available through InkyPen. The available titles include Attack on Titan , Parasyte , Battle Angel Alita , and Fairy Tail .

InkyPen launched in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Russia, Africa, and Australia in December 2018. The service offers some comics to read for free, and the "all-you-can-read" feature is available for US$7.99 per month.

Kodansha Comics and Vertical also announced March 27 that they are launching nearly their entire digital manga library on izneo, a European digital comics, manga, and webtoons distribution platform. The two publishers are featuring 2,000 of their manga works in English, including manga such as Attack on Titan , Ghost in the Shell , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition, Fairy Tail , Fire Force , and The Quintessential Quintuplets .

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on April 3 that it is delaying many of its print releases scheduled for spring and summer 2020 to later in the year due to the impact of the current "global health crisis." All previously scheduled Kodansha Comics and Vertical titles are continuing to debut digitally on their original release dates.

The company added that "frontlist releases" such as Wave, Listen to Me! , Tales of Berseria manga volume 3), and Drifting Dragons (volume 4) are retaining their original sale dates. The company's distribution partner Penguin Random House is also continuing to fill orders for backlist titles.