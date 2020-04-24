Takafumi Adachi Launches New Animagear Manga Based on Toy Franchise

Manga creator Takafumi Adachi revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he has launched a new Animagear manga based on Bandai Candy's toy franchise of the same name in this year's June issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban magazine, which shipped on Tuesday. Yoshihiro Ichiha is credited as the work's original creator, and tyuga is the character designer.

The franchise 's main human characters are Kyо̄ Amakusa (pictured above left) and Sakura Momiji (above right).

Bandai Candy launched the Animagear toy line, which consists of miniature plastic robot model kits, in August 2019. The franchise debuted with Sonic Eagllet, Dualize Kabuto, Dualize Kabuto Army-Type, Galeo Striker, and Arms Guillotecker as the first five robots.

Adachi serialized the 11-volume Metal Fight Beyblade manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2008.

Source: Takafumi Adachi 's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.