'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Manga Gets Spinoff

New manga will center on Kalego's student days at Babyls

Manga creator Osamu Nishi announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is working on a side story manga for his Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga. The manga will focus on the character Kalego during his student days at Babyls Demon School. Nishi added that the debut date for the manga has not yet been decided.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on April 8.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered last October with 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and is also streaming an English dub. The anime will have a second season that will premiere in spring 2021.