'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Manga Gets Spinoff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Osamu Nishi announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is working on a side story manga for his Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga. The manga will focus on the character Kalego during his student days at Babyls Demon School. Nishi added that the debut date for the manga has not yet been decided.
【お知らせ】「魔入りました!入間くん」外伝、製作中です…!— 西修@4/8入間くん16巻発売!😈 (@osamun24) April 22, 2020
バビルス生徒時代のカルエゴが中心となるエピソードのネームを準備しています!
まだまだ掲載時期は未定なので、ゆっくりお待ちください!
大人組の若かりし頃を、皆さんのもとにきちんと届けられるよう、こちらも執筆頑張ります! pic.twitter.com/GApAikp0Kg
The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.
Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on April 8.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered last October with 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, and is also streaming an English dub. The anime will have a second season that will premiere in spring 2021.
Source: Osamu Nishi's Twitter account