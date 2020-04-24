Yen Press Adds Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2, Fruits Basket Another Manga Simulpub

Yen Press announced on Friday that it will release the first chapter of the second part of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc manga on April 28 and the 64-page 13th chapter of her Fruits Basket Another manga on May 4 as digital simulpubs.

Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc started its "2nd season" serialization in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine on Monday. A sequel chapter will debut in Hana to Yume 's combined 14th and 15th issue on June 20.

The fourth-wall breaking manga centers on "The Mabudachi Trio" (Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame; known as "The Three Musketeers" in English) from the original manga. The original three-chapter spinoff series debuted in the magazine's combined 10th and 11th issue in April 2019. The second chapter shipped in the 13th issue in June 2019, and the third chapter shipped in the 15th issue in July 2019. Yen Press published the English version of the manga as a digital simulpub.

The sequel manga Fruits Basket Another also returned with a 13th chapter on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app on Monday. The series' return with "chapter 13" (continuing the numbering of the manga) was previously slated for April 6. The next new chapter will debut on May 4.

Takaya had ended the Fruits Basket Another manga in December 2018 but expressed plans to draw one-shots for the manga afterward. Takaya launched the manga on the free " HanaLaLa online " website in September 2015, but it moved to Manga Park in August 2017 along with the other HanaLaLa online manga. Yen Press is publishing the sequel manga.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998 to 2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

The original manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2001. The manga's new anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2019. The second season premiered in Japan on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Source: Press release