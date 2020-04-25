Funimation to Release New English-dubbed Episodes for 4 Anime

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will stream new English-dubbed episodes of four anime in the coming week:

My Hero Academia episode 85: April 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

episode 85: April 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT Black Clover episode 124: April 26 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episode 124: April 26 at 4:00 p.m. EDT Asteroid in Love episodes 5 at 6: May 1 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episodes 5 at 6: May 1 at 4:00 p.m. EDT Nekopara episode 9: May 1 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Funimation had announced on March 18 that it had temporarily paused its production of its seasonal simuldubs for anime, as it is adjusting its simuldub production to allow for production members to work from home. Simuldubs are paused for shows from the winter season and the current spring season. English-subtitled simulcast releases are still continuing as normal.

The company then released a new English-dubbed episode (episode 84) of the My Hero Academia television anime series on April 12. Funimation explained that its staff have been "working around the clock" to find a way to bring more simuldub content to its website during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Production team members and voice actors have set up remote dubbing stations from home.

Source: Funimation