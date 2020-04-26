A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime Confirms Dream Ranker Arc, New Cast

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime confirmed the anime's plans to adapt the Dream Ranker arc in its second half, as well as a teaser visual and new cast members for that arc, on Monday.

The new cast members are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ryōko Kuriba

as Ryōko Kuriba Mayu Mineda as Shaei Miyama

as Shaei Miyama Sayumi Suzushiro as Rakko Yumiya

The anime's 13th episode has been delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The episode was scheduled to air on April 24, but the 12th episode re-aired instead on that date. The staff will reveal later when the 13th episode will air.

The anime's seventh episode was delayed from February 21 to February 28. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode because effects of COVID-19 had affected the production schedule. The anime then aired two "special programs" on March 6 and March 13 instead of new episodes.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

