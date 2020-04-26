Black Clover Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Episode 132 still airs this Tuesday, but 1st episode will rerun on May 5

The official website for the Black Clover anime announced on Monday that the anime's production committee is delaying the broadcast of the anime's 133rd episode and later episodes, due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

The 21st and 22nd combined issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed earlier on Monday that the anime would rerun its 1st episode on May 5, the original scheduled air date of the 133rd episode. The 132nd episode will still air on Tuesday, April 28.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.