Bushiroad's D4DJ Anime Reveals TV Broadcast, Title, Visual

The official Twitter account for Bushiroad 's D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) multimedia project revealed the television broadcast plans, D4DJ First Mix title, and teaser visual for the anime part of the project on Sunday.

Bushiroad previously announced that anime director Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) will direct the anime part at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Mizushima and Sanzigen were preparing a promotional video for the in- franchise "Happy Around!" musical unit (four characters pictured front and center in the below image).

Bushiroad had acquired 8.2% of SANZIGEN Animation Studio in December.

Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is music producer.

Following after BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch this fall.

Sources: D4DJ project's Twitter account via Otakomu