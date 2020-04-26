Kare First Love's Kaho Miyasaka Launches New Manga, Transfers Golden Japanesque Manga Online

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine announced on Friday that Kaho Miyasaka will launch a new manga in the magazine's September issue, which will ship on July 24. The manga will center on an office romance.

The magazine also announced that Miyasaka's Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan manga is moving to the digital & Flowers magazine and will resume there this summer. The April issue of the magazine had teased in February that the manga was nearing its climax.

Miyasaka launched the manga in Cheese! in its December 2018 issue, after ending the Akai Ito spinoff manga 1/100,000 in the October 2018 issue of the magazine. Shogakukan published the fourth volume of Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan on March 26.

The "Cinderella romance" manga takes place in Yokohama in the Meiji era. A 16-year-old young woman named Maria is bullied for her blue eyes and blonde hair, which she got from a father whom she has never met. She dyes her hair black and covers her eyes with her bangs in order to fit in, but one day a young man discovers her secret.

Viz Media published Miyasaka's Kare First Love series in North America. Miyasaka's other manga include Bokutachi wa Shitteshimatta , Real Kiss , Kiss in the Blue , Barairo no Yakusoku , and Hōkago wa Koi no Yokan , among others.

1/100,000 is inspiring a live-action film that was slated to open last year, but has yet to open.

