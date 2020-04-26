Kemono Friends 2 Manga Enters Final Arc

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine announced on Saturday that Ryū Naitō's Kemono Friends 2 manga has entered its final arc.

Naitō launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in January 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on January 24. The manga adapts the Kemono Friends 2 television anime series.

Kemono Friends 2 , the Kemono Friends anime's second season, premiered in January 2019. The anime had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The new season's story begins with Serval and Caracal finding a "human" child in the forest. As they travel with the child, they meet new Friends, uncover the secrets of Japari Park, and become involved in an event that will "shake the earth."

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Discotek Media shipped the first season on Blu-ray Disc on September 24.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018. The Kemono Friends 3 smartphone game and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game both launched last year.

The franchise 's first stage play debuted in June 2017, and a second stage play debuted in November 2018. A new stage play debuted last fall.