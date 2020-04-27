Katsuwo's Mitsuboshi Colors Comedy Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about 3 grade school girls protecting neighborhood launched in 2014, inspired 2018 TV anime

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Monday that Katsuwo 's Mitsuboshi Colors manga will end "in the next next issue." If there are no delays, the manga will end on June 27.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's television anime adaptation, and the company describes the story:

This world has lots of problems, but after doing grown-up things all day, adults never have the time or energy to fix them! Kids, on the other hand, have LOTS of energy and lots more free time as well. That's why Yui, Sat-chan and Kotoha, three elementary school girls who live in Ueno, have formed COLORS, a secret organization that protects their town from whatever real or imagined menace happens to catch their attention. A monster cat who's also a cat burglar? They're on the case! A horrible surplus of bananas? They'll sell the case! And a bomb that needs diffusing? Well, they might need a little help on that one, just in case! The local cop might think they're a nuisance, but everyone else can sleep better tonight knowing these three heroines are saving the world in MITSUBOSHI COLORS !

Katsuwo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2014, and Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled volume last October. The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the anime on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in April 2019.

Katsuwo 's Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu manga also inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed that anime as it aired in Japan.