New Yo-kai Watch TV Anime Anime Delays New Episode

Staff cite "circumstances" as reason for delay

The official website for Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series, announced last Friday that the anime's production committee is delaying the airing of the next episode of the anime due to "circumstances," and that the anime will instead rerun its first episode on Friday .

The anime series premiered on December 27 and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.

Internet musical unit Sutopuri performs the television anime's opening theme song "Gingira Ginga," written and composed by Vocaloid producer Nayutalien . Each weekly episode features a different version of the ending theme song "Y Gakuen e Ikō" (Let's Go to Y Academy); the different versions share the same lyrics, but with completely different music every week. The singers of the different versions are R.O.N , 96Neko , Soraru , +α/Alpha-Kyun, and Sutopuri. OLM is animating the series.

Thanks to Legarad for the news tip.