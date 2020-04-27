Otakon 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Walter E. Washington Convention Center converts to hospital for pandemic patients

The staff of Otakon announced on Monday that this year's event is cancelled due to the planned use of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. as a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The Army Corps of Engineers announced on April 17 that it will convert the convention center into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, and the facility will not be available for Otakon due to the anticipated duration of its upcoming hospital use.

Otakorp stated the staff "looked at every possibility, including alternate dates and a reduced-size event, but the reality is that it will not be possible to hold a successful, fun, and most importantly, safe event in 2020."

All registrations for the 2020 event will automatically transfer to next year's event, which is scheduled for August 6 to 8 at the same location. Otakorp is allowing an exception to its no-refund policy, and registrants unable to attnd next year may apply online for a refund by May 31. Dealers and artists may also transfer their registrations to next year or request refunds. Additionally, all hotel reservations made through Otakon's housing partner will be cancelled with refunds offered automatically.

This year's Otakon was scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event would have hosted game music composers Harumi Fujita, Takahiro Izutani, and Manami Matsumae.

Sources: Press release, Otakon's website