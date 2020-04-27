Precure Miracle Leap Film's Video Previews Insert Song

Video, online bonuses posted to cheer up fans at home while film is delayed

The official YouTube channel for the Precure franchise began streaming a "special cheering video" for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film on Monday. The video features the film's insert song "Circle Love ~Sakura~" by Rie Kitagawa .

The video encourages the anime's young fans to stay strong as they stay at home and look forward to seeing their friends again. The anime's website is posting materials on Fridays to help children stay active and positive at home, such as a quiz game and a free papercraft download on May 1. The film has been delayed again from its May 16 opening until further notice, due to the still unpredictable state of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the government policies to counteract it. The film's production committee announced the delay earlier on Monday.

The film's website and Twitter account will announce the film's new opening date as soon as the production committee decides it.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi was originally slated to open on March 20, but was previously delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new film features characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure . Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. The television anime has also delayed new episodes due to COVID-19, and will start airing "selected episodes" from the previous 12 episodes next Sunday .