ROOM CAMP Anime's New Episode Streams for 1 Day on Wednesday

"Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" introduces Rin's father, ships on May 27

The official website for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga revealed on Tuesday that "Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" (Sauna, Food, and a Three-Wheeler), the ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff's new episode, will be available for streaming on YouTube for only one day on Wednesday. The new episode will feature Wataru Shima, Rin's father who makes his anime debut in the episode.

The anime's official Twitter account previously streamed a trailer for the episode.

ROOM CAMP will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on May 27. The release will include all 12 main episodes of the anime plus the new episode.

Jin Tanaka , the writer for the main Laid-Back Camp anime, penned the episode's script. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director for Laid-Back Camp directed and storyboarded the episode. Mutsumi Sasaki , the character designer and chief animation director for both Laid-Back Camp and ROOM CAMP , is the episode's chief animation director.

The ROOM CAMP anime premiered on January 6. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

The Outclub goes on a journey! The Outdoor Activities Club, Aka, the Outclub has 3 members. In the countryside of Yamanashi Prefecture, there's a high school named Motosu High School. Go even further to one of the school buildings and you'll find a very laid-back outdoor club that uses one corner of the classroom as their club room. Kagamihara Nadeshiko finally wants to kill some time in their club room, but then Ohgaki Chiaki and Inuyama Aoi suddenly announce that they're all going on a trip. They drag the confused Nadeshiko with them and the Outclub hustles all through Yamanashi. The girls enjoy the various local treats as they travel around, but where in the world is the end destination for this trip?!

Masato Jinbo , the director of the main anime's opening animation sequence, directed the ROOM CAMP anime at C-Station again. Mutsumi Sasaki returned as character designer and chief animation director. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director of the main anime, supervised the ROOM CAMP anime, and DeNA Contents Planning is credited as producer.

In addition to ROOM CAMP , a second regular television season and a film have been green-lit, with the second season premiering in January 2021. The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

A live-action television series adaptation on the original manga premiered on January 9.