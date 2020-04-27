S.A's Maki Minami Ends Oshapiku Shite Kimasen ka? Manga

Manga launched in 2018, centers on 4 girls who meet to eat good food

The June issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Tuesday that Maki Minami 's Oshapiku Shite Kimasen ka? (Won't You Come to Fancy Picnic?) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 27.

The manga's story centers on a grade school girl, high school girl, career woman, and housewife who all meet once a month in a garden to eat good food and talk freely with each other.

Minami launched the manga in Melody in December 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume last September.

Minami began her Komomo Confiserie manga series in Hana to Yume in 2013 and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media released the fifth and final volume in September 2016. Minami ended her Seiyū ka—! manga in the same magazine in 2013. Viz Media published the series under the title Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy and released the 12th and final volume in August 2015. Viz Media also published Minami's S.A ( Special A ) manga in North America.

Special A inspired a television anime series in 2008 that Sentai Filmworks released in North America.