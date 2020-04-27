Strike the Blood Junior High School Spinoff Manga Ends

4-panel spinoff about Yukina, Nagisa, Kanon launched in 2016

The digital version of the final issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of Ryuryū Akari 's Strike the Blood Kochira Saikai Gakuen Chūtō-bu ( Strike the Blood a junior high school student ) manga.

The four-panel spinoff manga of Gakuto Mikumo 's Strike the Blood novel series launched in October 2016. Kadokawa published one compiled volume of the series on January 20. The spinoff series follows Yukina, Nagisa, and Kanon in their everyday lives in middle school.

Akari made his debut outside the dōjin world with the Lucky Star: Pocket Travelers spinoff manga in 2007. He also drew the five-volume Shin Koihime Musō: Otome Ryōran Sangokushi Engi manga and the five-volume Accel World four-panel manga spinoff.

Mikumo's original Strike the Blood novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video.

Strike The Blood III , the third Strike the Blood OVA season, shipped in five installments between December 2018 and September 2019. Each release featured two episodes, for a total of 10 episodes. The season covered up to volume 17 of Mikumo's original light novel series, as well as the end of the "Holy War" (Seisen) arc.

Strike The Blood IV , the fourth OVA series, will have six home video release volumes. The first volume shipped on April 8, after a delay. The remaining five volumes (each with two episodes) will ship as planned on June 24; September 30; December 23; March 24, 2021; and June 30, 2021.

The Strike The Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen (Disappearing Holy Lance Arc) special OVA shipped on January 29, and was the first in the franchise to tell an original story episode not in Mikumo's original light novel series.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in North America. TATE has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine since 2012.