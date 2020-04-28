Kaiju Step TV Anime Shorts With Ultraman Monsters Get 2nd Season

Ultraseven -inspired Ele-chan joins cast

Japanese public broadcaster NHK and Tsuburaya Productions announced on Friday that they are producing a second series of the Kaiju Step Wandabada television anime shorts. The second series will introduce the new character Ele-chan (center right in the image below), based on the Ultraseven monster Eleking.

Tsuburaya Productions revealed the project in an English news post in November 2018. The company describes the project that "cheers on the 'first step' of all children":

The Kaiju of the ULTRAMAN series, are not just enemies defeated by the heroes. Each has their own special powers, looks, and characteristics which make them all unique. These characters are popular along with the Ultra Heroes.

The main characters of “KAIJU STEP” are the “little Kaiju”. The characters are designed as though the popular Kaiju in the ULTRAMAN series have become little kids. The story is set in the “little planet” where the unique “little Kaiju” try new things, meet new friends and portray each of their little “first steps”.

azine. Yōsuke Kihara illustrates the books, and Kikaseya Keitaro writes the books. The first standalone book titled Little Pigg's Balloon shipped in Japan in November 2018.

The first anime series' cast included:

Yūji Umoto ( Fujoshi no Hinkaku , Ganbare! Lulu Lolo - Tiny Twin Bears ) directed the first anime series at Usagiou . Ryōsuke Aoike ( Akindo Sei Little Peso ) oversaw the scripts by Uiko Miura and Shinji Satō . Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kemono Friends , ISLAND , Are You Lost? ) composed the music.

The first 26-episode anime series premiered on the NHK Educationa channel on September 27.

Sources: Kaiju Step project's website, Comic Natalie