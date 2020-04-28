Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū Manga Ends in 9th Volume

The eighth compiled book volume of Miko Mitsuki 's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end with the ninth volume, which will ship around this winter in Japan.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine in December 2016.

The Taishō-era romance manga follows Kaori Yoshino, a 16-year-old girl. Kaori marries the notorious 20-year-old Earl Tamaki Misono, president of her family's rival company. Although it is an arranged marriage, Kaori cannot resist Misono's love.

Mitsuki ( Momo Lover , Love Knife , Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~ ) launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.

Source: Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū volume 8