Tokyo 7th Sisters Anime Film's Teaser Unveils Staff, Title

The official website for the anime film of Donuts' Tokyo 7th Sisters smartphone game debuted a new teaser trailer on Tuesday. The teaser announces the film's main staff and the Tokyo 7th Sisters: Bokura wa Aozora ni Naru title. The brand-new 70-minute film will have a "limited theatrical run" this summer, although the website cautions that a postponement is possible.





Shintarō Motegi, the chief director of the game, is credited for creating the anime's original concept, writing the script, and producing the music. Takayuki Kitagawa is directing the film at LandQ studios , with Masakazu Sunagawa as assistant director and Toei Animation producing. Atsushi Suzuki , Yoshihide Moriyama , Kazuo Kato , and Motegi planned the project's development, and Hisashi Matsuura , Motohiro Oda , and Kōji Suzuki are the producers with Takahiko Sakagami as line producer.

Yosuke Kikuchi is adapting the original designs by MKS for animation, and also serving as chief animation director. Ayumi Sugimoto is directing the art, with Masayuki Niizuma in charge of art design. Kanna Terawake is the color key artist. Yoshiaki Dewa is composing the music, and Victor Entertainment is producing the music.

The game's cast members reprise their roles for the anime.

In the game, players take on the role of the new manager in a studio called "777" (pronounced "Three Seven") and scout for promising young idols. The game mixes an emphasis on story and character development with a rhythm game aspect. The idols compete to win admiration from fans and develop their ability by singing original songs written by young artists "of the Vocaloid generation." The game's opening video also features animation:

Donuts released the "idol-raising rhythm and adventure" game on iOS in February 2014, and on Android in November 2014. The franchise has also inspired several manga and novel adaptations.

The game already inspired the animated music video "t7s Longing for summer Again And Again ~Harukaze~" (t7s Longing for summer Again And Again: Spring Breeze) as "Part 1" of an animation video adaptation project in 2017.

Source: Tokyo 7th Sisters anime's website, Comic Natalie