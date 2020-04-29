Hiroto Ōishi's Stalker Jokers Manga Changes to Digital-Only Volumes

Manga about "stalker problem" debuted in July 2018

This year's 10th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hiroto Ōishi 's Stalker Jokers ( Stalker Jōka-dan, or Stalker Purification Team) manga will change to digital-only volumes, starting with the fourth volume on May 22.

The manga's story takes place in a distorted version of modern-day Japan where there is a large "stalker problem." The number of incidents increases every day, and it is up to the dark to purify the darkness.

The manga debuted in Evening in July 2018. Hiromichi Ōga is credited with the original work. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 23.

Ōishi will release a new manga titled Zenra Kagyō (Nude Trade) with author Asaron Ofuji (name romanization not confirmed) in Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine on May 14. The manga will center on the adult video industry.

Ōishi launched a manga adaptation of Keisuke Matsuoka's Kōkō Jihen ( The High School Incident ) novel series on January 4.

Ōishi previously drew Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei , a manga adaptation of Shinichi Okada 's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels. Ōishi launched the adaptation on the website Everystar in 2012, and Futabasha published the full series in 10 compiled volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video.