Nora to Zassо̄ Manga Creator Keigo Shinzо̄ Hospitalized for Lymphoma

Ongoing manga takes break after 24th chapter

Manga creator Keigo Shinzо̄ revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for lymphoma. He recently had surgery to remove a tumor. Shinzо̄'s Nora to Zassо̄ manga is taking a break after the next issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine publishes the 24th chapter.

The magazine's June issue is delayed from its planned April 22 release due to Japan's state of emergency.

Shinzо̄ launched the Nora to Zassо̄ manga in Morning two in November 2018. Kodansha published the third compiled book volume on January 23. The manga follows a runaway girl who does not know hope and a middle-aged detective who has lost hope.

Shinzō's Tokyo Alien Bros. manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Monthly! Spirits magazine from 2015 to 2017. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in July 2018. Shinzо̄'s serialized the one-volume Moriyamachū Kyōshūjo ( Moriyamachu Driving School ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine from 2009 to 2010 as his first serialized work. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2016.

Sources: Keigo Shinzо̄'s Twitter account, Nora to Zassо̄ manga's Twitter account, Comic Natalie