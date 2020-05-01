Fafner the Beyond Anime's Promo Video for Episodes 7-9 Previews angela's New Song

The official website for the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime project began streaming the promotional video for the anime's seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes on Friday. The video previews the new opening theme song "Sakebe" (Shout!) by the duo angela .

The Sōkyū no Fafner anime franchise's official YouTube channel will stream the previous anime projects for a limited time starting on Saturday. The channel will start streaming the first anime's first 13 episodes at noon on Saturday, followed by the first anime's last 13 episodes at noon on Sunday. Sōkyū no Fafner - Single Program - Right of Left- and Fafner: Heaven and Earth will then stream on May 9 and 10, respectively, followed by the two halves of Fafner EXODUS on May 16 and 17.

The seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes of Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND will screen in Japan this year. The staff stated on the anime's website that they are monitoring the situation regarding the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and will show discretion regarding the anime's release date. The staff will reveal the exact release date at a later time.

The anime will have 12 episodes that are screening first in theaters. The first three episodes debuted in theaters in May 2019, and ranked #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in their opening weekend. Episodes 4-6 screened in Japan starting on November 8.

Many of the main staff members are returning, although Michie Suzuki is taking over as art director, and Takuma Morooka is the new director of photography. Takashi Noto (chief director for both seasons of Fafner EXODUS and the Fafner: Heaven and Earth film) is the director, and Tow Ubukata and Hisashi Hirai are returning as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively. Gou Nakanishi is the executive producer. XEBEC zwei is animating the production. Tsuneyoshi Saito is returning to compose the music, and the group angela are returning to perform the theme song.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

