Mashiro no Oto Manga Gets Animated Promo Video for 10th Anniversary

Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine opened a new website on Friday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marimo Ragawa 's Mashiro no Oto manga. The site posted an animated promotional video as part of the celebrations.

The coming-of-age drama follows a girl as she comes across a boy on the street with an unusual instrument case. This chance encounter between an idol singer hopeful and a player of the traditional Japanese three-stringed shamisen leads both on a journey to discovering their figurative and literal voices.

Ragawa launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009. Kodansha will publish the manga's 25th compiled volume on May 15. The anime was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year.

Ragawa serialized the 18-volume Baby & Me manga from 1991-1997. Viz Media published the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine, and also published the manga in book form. The manga inspired a television anime series in 1996 to 1997 and a live-action Korean film in 2008.