News
RetroCrush Adds Osomatsu-kun, More Creamy Mami, 13 More Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Digital Media Rights announced on Thursday that it is adding 18 anime to its RetroCrush anime streaming service. The titles, and their respective debut dates on the service, are as follows:
- Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986) - May 1
- Minky Momo vs. Creamy Mami (Creamy Mami: Long Good-Bye, 1985) - May 1
- Creamy Mami: Zutto Kitto Motto (1998) - May 1
- Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Curtain Call (1986) - May 1
- Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Lovely Serenade (1985) - May 1
- Deltora Quest (2007) - May 1
- 07-Ghost (2009) - May 1
- Memories (1995) - May 1
- Earl and Fairy (2008) - May 8
- Appleseed (1988) - May 8
- Dai-Guard (1998) - May 8
- Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon (1985) - May 15
- Osomatsu-kun (1966) - May 15
- Knight Hunters Eternity (2002) - May 15
- Three Musketeers (1987) - May 22
- The Three Musketeers: Aramis the Adventure (1989) - May 22
- Tytania (2008) - May 29
- Cat's Eye (1983) - May 29
RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers.
Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."
The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."
RetroCrush's streaming partners include Discotek Media, TMS, NHK, Studio Pierrot, AMG, and Happinet, among others.
Source: Email correspondence