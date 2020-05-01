RetroCrush Adds Osomatsu-kun, More Creamy Mami, 13 More Anime

Digital Media Rights announced on Thursday that it is adding 18 anime to its RetroCrush anime streaming service. The titles, and their respective debut dates on the service, are as follows:

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence