Right Stuf, Nozomi Ent. Add Gundam Build Fighters: GM's Counterattack, Gundam Build Fighters Try Island Wars, Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue Anime

Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment announced during their panel at the virtual Anime Lockdown convention on Friday that they will release a " Gundam Build Fighters Special Build" anime collection on Blu-ray Disc on August 4. The companies also announced that their Blu-ray Disc release of Galaxy Angel AA and Galaxy Angel S will also ship on August 4. Both releases are available to pre-order now on Right Stuf .

" Gundam Build Fighters Special Build" will include Gundam Build Fighters: GM's Counterattack , Gundam Build Fighters Try Island Wars , and Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue .

Right Stuf describes Gundam Build Fighters: GM's Counterattack :

Nils Neilsen invites Sei Iori and Meijin Kawaguchi and the rest of the group to Yajima Staduim in order to try out his new, large-scale battle system. Sei is just about to unveil the improvements he's made to his Gunpla, when a mysterious group appears and challenges them all to a Gunpla Battle!

The net anime debuted in August 2017 as one of two anime comprising the Gundam Build _Extra Battle Project project with Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue . Kenji Nagasaki , the director of the first Gundam Build Fighters anime, returned for the project. Kenichi Ohnuki returned as character designer, with Suzuhito Yasuda credited for character design cooperation. Kunio Okawara , Junichi Akutsu , Junya Ishigaki , Kanetake Ebikawa , and Kenji Teraoka all returned as mechanical designers. Yousuke Kuroda wrote the scripts.

Right Stuf describes Gundam Build Fighters Try Island Wars :

The Try Fighters have been invited to a tropical island to be test pilots for Nielsen Labs! Shia, Minato and Gyanko have been invited, too. But there's trouble in paradise... The crystal Nils created is going out of control, and Gunpla are starting to move on their own!

The television special aired in August 2016, and the Gundam.info portal site streamed it with English subtitles. Shinya Watada ( Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Fighters Try ) directed the anime at Sunrise . Kuroda was in charge of series composition and the script. Ohnuki designed the characters. Ishigaki, Ebikawa, Teraoka, Okawara, Naoki, Shinya Terashima , and Susumu Imaishi are credited with mechanical design .

Right Stuf describes Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue :

A five-episode mini-series full of amazing side-stories! Yuuma and Minato work together to take down an army... Sei and the Meijin fight a duel between champions... And Char Aznable and Ribbons Almark face off in all-new AI-driven Battle Mode!

The net anime series debuted in Japan in August 2017. Veteran animator and director Masami Obari , who served as a key animator and mecha animator in both Gundam Build Fighters and Gundam Build Fighters Try , directed the short film. Kuroda wrote the srcipt. Okawara, Kanitake Ebikawa, and Takayuki Yanase are credited with mechanical design .

The first Gundam Build Fighters television anime series aired from October 2013 to March 2014. Gundam Build Fighters Try aired from October 2014 to April 2015. Gundam.info streamed both series with English subtitles as they aired in Japan, and Crunchyroll later added the two series streaming. Right Stuf released both on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America in 2016.

Right Stuf will release Galaxy Angel AA and Galaxy Angel S under the title Galaxy Angel AA + S . The company describes the release:

The wacky adventures of the Angel Brigade continue as they spread mayhem and mischief across the galaxy. As always, Milfeulle is so scatter-brained that she rarely has a clue to what's going on, but her infinite good luck gets her out of trouble. She's accompanied by her teammates, the gun-crazy Forte, man-hunting Ranpha, cosplay-obsessed Mint, ever-so-pious Vanilla and her AI companion Normad. Join the Angel Brigade as they perform their normal duties searching for and protecting the Lost Technology, dieting to prepare for an evacuation drill and forging a pilot's license. In their spare time, they still manage to give a tour of the base, take a hot springs vacation and play a deadly game of volleyball to avenge a fallen comrade.

Galaxy Angel A and its sequel Galaxy Angel AA aired in 2002-2003 (the first 26 episodes aired under the title Galaxy Angel A and episodes 27-52 aired under the title Galaxy Angel AA ). The 12-minute Galaxy Angel S special originally launched in 2003. Bandai Entertainment released Galaxy Angel A and Galaxy Angel AA between 2005-2008, and released Galaxy Angel S in 2008.

Right Stuf announced its license of Galaxy Angel A , Galaxy Angel AA , and Galaxy Angel S in July 2018. The company released Galaxy Angel A on Blu-ray Disc last August.

Source: Email correspondence