Thousand Noble Musketeers Franchise Gets Brand-New Sequel Game

Senjūshi Rhodoknight nobleman-training RPG takes place 7 years after original game

The official Twitter account for Marvelous' The Thousand Musketeers ( Senjūshi: The Thousand Noble Musketeers ) franchise announced on Friday that the series is getting an all-new smartphone game titled Senjūshi: Rhodoknight ( The Thousand Noble Musketeers : Rhodoknight ) for iOS and Android devices.

Tsubashi Hachiba is credited with the original work and world design. Kazuma Kо̄da is working on world background. The nobleman-training RPG will take place seven years after Marvelous' The Thousand Musketeers smartphone game. The game will be free to play but include in-app purchases.

The Thousand Musketeers smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018, and the game ended service last June.

The franchise centers on a group called "Musketeers," who are incarnations of antique guns.

The original game inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Miki Daichi's Senjūshi manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2018, and it ended in October 2019. Toriyasu's Kōki ni Tatakae!? Senjūshi one-volume manga ran on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website from April to October 2018. The franchise also includes Teiko Sasaki 's Senjūshi Re:verse turn novel.