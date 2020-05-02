Fist of the Blue Sky Re:Genesis, Trace Manga Go On Hiatus

Trace manga resumes on October 24

This year's June issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on April 25 that artist Hideki Tsuji , writer Hiroyuki Yatsu , editorial supervisor Buronson , and Tetsuo Hara 's Sōten no Ken: Re:Genesis (Fist of the Blue Sky Re: Genesis) manga is going on hiatus due to Tsuji's poor physical health. The magazine also revealed that Kei Koga's Trace: Kasōken Hōi Kenkyūin no Tsuisō (Trace: Recollections of a Forensic Researcher) manga is going on hiatus until the December issue on October 24.

The Sōten no Ken: Re:Genesis manga launched in Monthly Comic Zenon in October 2017. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped on February 20.

Buronson and Horie wrote Fist of the Blue Sky , with art by Hara. The manga is a prequel to the Fist of the North Star manga. Fist of the Blue Sky launched in the debut issue of Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in May 2001 and continued until the magazine ceased publication in August 2010. Shinchosha published the series in 22 compiled book volumes.

The Trace: Kasōken Hōi Kenkyūin no Tsuisō manga is a crime suspense story set in a forensic laboratory where researchers work to uncover clues from small details. The manga's story begins when Nonna Sawaguchi, a rookie forensic researcher, meets Reiji Mano, the man who solved the case behind the double murder of Nonna's parents.

Koga, who has previously worked in a forensic laboratory, launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in January 2016. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's eighth volume on November 20, and it will publish the ninth volume on June 20. The manga's seventh volume had teased in June 2019 that the manga was approaching its climax.

A live-action television series adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2019.