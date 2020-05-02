News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1, Trials of Mana debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|283,913
|3,895,159
|2
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|80,383
|80,383
|3
|NSw
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|70,114
|70,114
|4
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|65,569
|839,074
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,264
|2,897,849
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,351
|778,943
|7
|PS4
|The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai
|Nohon Falcom
|April 23
|10,979
|10,979
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,636
|3,665,504
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|9,377
|1,416,280
|10
|PS4
|Predator: Hunting Grounds
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 24
|9,172
|9,172
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,389
|3,383,302
|12
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|8,205
|244,640
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,979
|3,578,472
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,980
|1,363,210
|15
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|6,625
|122,842
|16
|NSw
|Super Real Mahjong Love 2~7!
|City Connection
|April 23
|6,173
|6,173
|17
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|5,924
|104,836
|18
|NSw
|Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|April 23
|5,874
|5,874
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,281
|1,571,043
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,889
|826,661
Source: Famitsu