News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1, Trials of Mana debuts at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 283,913 3,895,159
2 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 80,383 80,383
3 NSw Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 70,114 70,114
4 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 65,569 839,074
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,264 2,897,849
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,351 778,943
7 PS4 The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai Nohon Falcom April 23 10,979 10,979
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,636 3,665,504
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 9,377 1,416,280
10 PS4 Predator: Hunting Grounds Sony Interactive Entertainment April 24 9,172 9,172
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,389 3,383,302
12 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 8,205 244,640
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,979 3,578,472
14 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,980 1,363,210
15 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 6,625 122,842
16 NSw Super Real Mahjong Love 2~7! City Connection April 23 6,173 6,173
17 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 5,924 104,836
18 NSw Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment April 23 5,874 5,874
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,281 1,571,043
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,889 826,661

Source: Famitsu

