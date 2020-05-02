News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sazae-san tops list with 11.5% rating
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 26 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.6
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|April 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|6.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|5.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.1
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 25 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|April 26 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 24 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)