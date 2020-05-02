News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sazae-san tops list with 11.5% rating

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.5
Detective Conan NTV April 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV April 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 6.1
One Piece Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 5.3
Doraemon TV Asahi April 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.6
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi April 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.6
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.6
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 24 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

