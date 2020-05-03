Voice Actress Satoko Kitō Passes Away at 58

The Arts Vision agency announced on Friday that voice actress Satoko Kitō passed away on Friday due to an unspecified illness. She was 58.

Kitō played Lamika in the 1985 Vampire Hunter D OVA , Rei Hijikata in the Bakusō Kyōdai Let's & Go!! television anime, Meiko "Chibi" Nanao in Attacker You! , and Youko Minamikawa in Dōkyūsei 2 Special: Sotsugyōsei . She also voiced minor roles in such anime as Mad Bull 34 , Dear Brother , Maison Ikkoku , Musashi no Ken , Pokémon , Sailor Moon , Wedding Peach , and Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend , among many others.

Kitō also narrated several television shows, and appeared in the Sister Princess video game franchise . Additionally, she provided voices for Japanese dubs of foreign television series, such as ER, Desperate Housewives , and Mad About You , among others.



