2nd Moriarty the Patriot Stage Musical Reveals Visual

Musical runs in Tokyo, Kyoto from July to August

The official website for the stage musicals of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Yūkoku no Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ) manga revealed a key visual on Friday for Musical Yūkoku no Moriarty Op.2 -Taiei Teikoku no Shūbun- (The British Empire's Scandal), the franchise's second musical.

The musical is scheduled to run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from July 31 to August 10, and at Kyoto Theater from August 14 to 16. The Jump Festa '20 event announced the new musical on December 21.

Seshiru Daigo is joining the cast as Irene Adler, and Masakazu Nemoto is playing Mycroft Holmes. The main cast members, including Shōgo Suzuki as William James Moriarty and Ryō Hirano as Sherlock Holmes, are reprising their roles. Hideyuki Nishimori is returning to direct and write the script, and Tadasuke is again composing the music.

The franchise's first stage musical ran in Tokyo and Osaka in May 2019.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing a television anime adaptation of the original manga at Production I.G . Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled volume on March 4.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.