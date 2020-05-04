An Nakahara Launches New Manga in August

Hikari on Stage! show business manga ended on Saturday

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Saturday that An Nakahara will launch a new manga series in the September issue on August 3. Nakahara's Hikari on Stage! manga (pictured right) ended in the same issue on Saturday.

Nakahara launched Hikari on Stage! in Ciao in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled volume on January 31. The manga centers on Hikari Hoshikawa, a 14-year-old girl who is plain and doesn't stand out, like a dandelion on the roadside. But after meeting the superstar Ritsu Shiina, her life takes a 180 degree turn, and she enters the world of show business.

Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.

