Extra Olympia Kyklos Anime Delays Episode 5 Due to COVID-19

The staff of Extra Olympia Kyklos ( Bessatsu Olympia Kyklos ), the television anime of Mari Yamazaki 's Olympia Kyklos manga, announced on Monday that the broadcast and streaming of the fifth and later episodes will be delayed due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement stated that photography and editing work are delayed due to the effects of COVID-19. The series is slated to return with the fifth episode on June 22.

The anime's third episode premiered on Monday. The series will debut as planned through the fourth episode, which will debut on May 11. The anime's first four episodes will re-air until the series resumes.

The anime is a series of shorts that premiered on television and streaming in Japan on April 20. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it describes the story:

Demetrios was a young man in Ancient Greece who was a potter's apprentice, but also a rather timid otaku. Despite pursuing the arts, he was blessed with natural athletic talent. One day, he gets dragged into a village conflict. Demetrios contemplates how helpless he is, but then is struck by lightning! When he comes to, he is no longer in Greece, but a strange land where he can't understand the language and people look rather different. Yes, he somehow ended up 1964 Tokyo! Of course, Demetrios has no idea what Japan even is. What will become of him?!

The cast includes:

Daisuke Ono as Demetrios, the protagonist

as Demetrios, the protagonist Jin Katagiri as the head of the village where Demetrios lives

as the head of the village where Demetrios lives Takashi Satō as Professor Iwatani, the man who helps Demetrios after he travels through time

Ryō Fujii is directing the anime, and is also supervising and penning the series scripts alongside Atsushi Tsuboi and Takeshi Takemura . Nobishiro Lab is credited for editing and the CG production. Akita Hayashi is arranging the opening theme song and composing the ending music. Sounds U is in charge sound production. Dentsu is credited for production.

Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae , Steve Jobs ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga runs once a month in the magazine. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled volume on February 19.

Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a television anime mini-series in 2012 and two live-action films. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga with English subtitles and an English dub .

Source: Comic Natalie