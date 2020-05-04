Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga adapting "Heaven's Feel" route from original visual novel launched in 2015

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Saturday that Taskohna 's Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel manga will go on hiatus "for a short while."

The manga adapts the "Heaven's Feel" route from the original Fate/stay night visual novel by Type-Moon . The route is the third and final route in the game, and centers on the character Sakura Matō, a close friend of protagonist Shiro Emiya. Her complicated and abusive family situation, her role in the Holy Grail War, and her romance with Shiro, she walks a cruel fate that will consume everyone she loves.

Taskohna launched the manga in Young Ace in May 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 26.

The route is also inspiring a trilogy of anime films by ufotable . Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , the first film, opened in October 2017. The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. Aniplex of America screened both films in North America.

The third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , was originally scheduled to open in Japan on March 28 before Aniplex announced the first of the film's delays due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) just two days in advance on March 26 (the film was delayed to April 25). On April 8, Aniplex again announced that the film would not screen on April 25, and will be delayed until further notice.

Taskohna previously drew the manga adaptation of Hyouka — Honobu Yonezawa 's adolescent mystery novel that also inspired an anime — in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine.