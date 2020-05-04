Funimation Adds NIS America Anime to Catalog

Funimation announced on Monday that it is adding NIS America 's anime titles to its catalog.

Funimation will add the following titles on May 5:

Funimation will add the following titles "soon":

Funimation and Kodansha Comics announced on Friday that they are hosting a series of weekly anime watch parties through Funimation 's streaming service. Funimation announced last Tuesday that virtual reality theater company Bigscreen is offering Funimation 's anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand.

Source: Funimation