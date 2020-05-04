News
Funimation Adds NIS America Anime to Catalog
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Toradora!, Card Captor Sakura, Love Live!, Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea stream on May 5
Funimation announced on Monday that it is adding NIS America's anime titles to its catalog.
Funimation will add the following titles on May 5:
- Toradora!
- Card Captor Sakura
- Love Live! School idol project (season 2)
- Love Live! The School Idol Movie
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea
Funimation will add the following titles "soon":
- Arakawa Under the Bridge (seasons 1, 2)
- Bunny Drop
- Chronicles of the Going Home Club
- Daily Lives of High School Boys
- The Eccentric Family
- Genshiken: Second Generation
- Ghastly Prince Enma Burning Up
- Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl
- Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow
- Hanasaku Iroha: Home Sweet Home (film)
- If Her Flag Breaks
- Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You (seasons 1, 2)
- Pandora Hearts
- YURUYURI (seasons 1, 2)
Funimation and Kodansha Comics announced on Friday that they are hosting a series of weekly anime watch parties through Funimation's streaming service. Funimation announced last Tuesday that virtual reality theater company Bigscreen is offering Funimation's anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand.
Source: Funimation
