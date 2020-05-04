News
Funimation Adds NIS America Anime to Catalog

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Toradora!, Card Captor Sakura, Love Live!, Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea stream on May 5

Funimation announced on Monday that it is adding NIS America's anime titles to its catalog.

Funimation will add the following titles on May 5:

Funimation will add the following titles "soon":

Funimation and Kodansha Comics announced on Friday that they are hosting a series of weekly anime watch parties through Funimation's streaming service. Funimation announced last Tuesday that virtual reality theater company Bigscreen is offering Funimation's anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand.

Source: Funimation

