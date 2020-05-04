Funimation Removes Drifters Anime From Streaming Service

Funimation has removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the Drifters anime from its streaming service. The listing for the anime is still available, but the anime is not available to stream. Funimation did not respond for ANN's request for comment by press time.

Hulu is still streaming both the dubbed and subtitled versions of the anime. Crunchyroll also streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, but the series is no longer available through the service.

Funimation acquired the home video, video on demand , broadcast distribution, and streaming rights for the anime from NBCUniversal. Funimation describes the series:

From the creator and team behind Hellsing comes a thrilling story where history and fantasy collide. Shimazu Toyohisa, a famous samurai who fought in the historical Battle of Sekigahara, is transported to another world when only moments from death. From that moment on, he becomes part of a group known as “Drifters” and is forced to battle against other legendary warriors in an ultimate death game.

The anime of Kouta Hirano 's Drifters manga premiered in Japan in October 2016. The 12th and final episode in December 2016 featured an end card that teased a second season in "20XX." The final episode also showed an end card for "Act 13 Rewrite."

The 13th and 14th episodes of the anime shipped on Blu-ray Disc in regular and limited-edition versions in December 2017. Tomoaki Maeno joined the cast as Banzelmashin Shylock VIII in the sequel. Director Kenichi Suzuki said in September 2017 that the sequel anime series would start with a release of episodes 13 and 14 on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

The anime got another OVA that served as the anime's 15th episode. The anime shipped on DVD with a special version of the manga's sixth volume on November 2018. The episode, titled "The Outlandish Knight," features the march of the "Black King Army."

The anime celebrated the 70th anniversary of Shonengahosha , the publisher of the original manga by Kouta Hirano . Kenichi Suzuki ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders series director) directed the anime. Hideyuki Kurata ( The World God Only Knows , Tokyo Ravens , Maria the Virgin Witch ) handled the series composition and wrote the scripts. Yousuke Kuroda ( Hellsing Ultimate , Gungrave ) also wrote the scripts along with Kurata. Ryoji Nakamori ( Hellsing Ultimate ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director.

Sources: Funimation, Hulu