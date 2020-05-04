Kakegurui Midari Spinoff Manga's 4th Volume Listed as Last

4th volume of manga about Midari Ikishima ships on June 22

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of Yūichi Hiiragi 's Kakegurui Midari manga as the last volume. The volume will ship on June 22.

The spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga focuses on the character Midari Ikishima, the president of Hyakkaō's Beautification Council.

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in February 2017. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2018.

The original Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019.

The manga has two other spinoff manga. Taku Kawamura 's Kakegurui (Kari) four-panel comedy manga launched in December 2016, and Kei Saiki's Kakegurui twin manga launched in September 2015. Kawamura and Saiki's manga run in Gangan Joker magazine.

Source: Amazon