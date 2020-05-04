Kodansha, Funimation Launch 'Home Anime Club' Watch-along Event Series

Kodansha Comics and Funimation announced over Twitter on Friday that they are teaming up to host a series of weekly anime watch parties. The Kodansha Home Anime Club will host watch parties for some of Funimation 's latest shows based on manga that Kodansha Comics has licensed. The first watch party is scheduled for May 8 at 8:00 p.m. EDT and will air the first two episodes of Gleipnir .

Excited to announce that we're teaming up with our friends at @FUNimation to bring you the weekly Kodansha Comics #HomeAnimeClub starting Friday 5/8 @ 5pm PT / 8pm ET!



We're kicking-off this initiative by "live watching" the first two eps of #Gleipnir on https://t.co/ralvQMKyiS pic.twitter.com/T1iuTDkR8a — Kodansha Comics (@KodanshaUSA) May 1, 2020

What's better than watching anime? Watching with friends! 👫



We're teaming up with @KodanshaUSA to host weekly watch parties for new shows based on Kodansha manga series, like Gleipnir and Kakushigoto .



Find out more 👉https://t.co/RzKKJhmRNg #HomeAnimeClub pic.twitter.com/qKWbm6mQ6F — Funimation (@ FUNimation ) May 1, 2020

Funimation 's website lists how to stay prepped for and join the watch party:

Sign up on Funimation 's website before the watch party starts.

's website before the watch party starts. Check Funimation and Kodansha Comics ' Twitter feeds to stay up to date on watch party announcements.

and ' Twitter feeds to stay up to date on watch party announcements. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #HomeAnimeClub.

Anime like Kakushigoto , Gal & Dino , and several others are lined up for the Kodansha Home Anime Club.