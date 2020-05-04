News
Kodansha, Funimation Launch 'Home Anime Club' Watch-along Event Series

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Watch party series will launch with 2 episodes of Gleipnir

Kodansha Comics and Funimation announced over Twitter on Friday that they are teaming up to host a series of weekly anime watch parties. The Kodansha Home Anime Club will host watch parties for some of Funimation's latest shows based on manga that Kodansha Comics has licensed. The first watch party is scheduled for May 8 at 8:00 p.m. EDT and will air the first two episodes of Gleipnir.

Funimation's website lists how to stay prepped for and join the watch party:

  • Sign up on Funimation's website before the watch party starts.
  • Check Funimation and Kodansha Comics' Twitter feeds to stay up to date on watch party announcements.
  • Join the conversation by using the hashtag #HomeAnimeClub.

Anime like Kakushigoto, Gal & Dino, and several others are lined up for the Kodansha Home Anime Club.

Sources: Funimation's website and Twitter account, Kodansha Comics' Twitter account

