Muv-Luv Franchise's 'Project Immortal' Smartphone Game Reveals 2021 Release

Action RPG pitting popular characters against BETA is inspired by fan proposal

Staff members at the game developer âge announced during a livestream event on Sunday that the company plans to release its "Project Immortal" (tentative title) smartphone game in the franchise in 2021. The livestream also showed a short trailer for the game, but only half of the livestream event on Sunday was archived, and that half does not include the trailer for the game. Video game news website Famitsu posted some screenshots from the trailer.

âge announced the action RPG on December 19. The game features popular characters and Tactical Surface Fighters from the franchise, and players will need to fight against hordes of enemy BETA. The game is also playable offline, so even after it ends service, players can still play the game.

Kitakuō, who is a fan of the franchise, inspired the game when their Tweet caught the attention of the franchise's staff. Developer Yoshimune Kouki then invited Kitakuō to pitch the game at an event for the franchise in October. Staff of the franchise then decided to move forward with the project as a smartphone game with the company aNCHOR. Kitakuō stated during the livestream on Sunday that the game will be for iOS and Android devices, but they also wanted to see the game release on Steam .

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title), a tentatively titled "Project Mikhail" smartphone game, and a "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project.

Sources: âge livestream, Famitsu.com