So Cute It Hurts!! Manga Creator Go Ikeyamada Launches New Manga in July

Ikeyamada also ended Dō·Kyū·Sei manga on Saturday

This year's 11th issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Saturday that Gō Ikeyamada will launch a new manga in the magazine's 16th issue on July 20.

Ikeyamada's Dō·Kyū·Sei ~Zutto Kimi ga Suki Datta~ (Classmates: I've Liked You For a While) manga also ended on the 11th issue. Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in February 2018. Shogakukan published the eighth compiled volume on February 26. The manga starts with Azumi on her wedding day, but "he" never arrives. The manga then cuts to 12 years earlier when Azumi was in sixth grade, and she transfers to a new school and meets Manato and Yūhi. The manga follows Azumi's first love.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! ( Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!! ) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs .

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD .

Ikeyamada ended her Seka-Chu!! sequel manga Satō, Watashi o Sukitte Barechau yo!? in late 2017.