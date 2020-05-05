HIDIVE to Stream Space Brothers #0 Anime Film

HIDIVE announced that it will stream the Space Brothers #0 anime film and the English dubs for the Senryū Girl and Run with the Wind anime.

The company will begin streaming the Space Brothers #0 anime film, the prequel to the 2012 Space Brothers television anime, with both the theatrical and Chūya Koyama Special Edition cuts on May 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and it will release the film on home video with both cuts. The company describes the film:

Set four years before the events of the Space Brothers TV series, Space Brothers #0 tells the story of two brothers on disparate paths. Hibito Namba is a rookie astronaut in training while his brother, Mutta, has found his own ambitions at a disappointing standstill. When Hibito is selected to train for a coveted NASA space mission, it sets in motion a series of events that takes the brothers to the crossroads of destiny and dreams.

The film opened in Japan in August 2014.

HIDIVE will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime adaptation of Masakuni Igarashi 's Senryū Shōjo ( Senryū Girl ) manga worldwide except in Asia on May 9 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

At first glance Yukishiro Nanako seems like a normal high school girl, but she has a notable eccentricity: instead of speaking, she communicates only through written senryu poetry! This means she expresses herself only in 5-7-5 syllables. To most this might seem like an inconvenience, but for Nanako and her ex-delinquent bestie, Busujima Eiji, it adds to the experience of their high school lives as they run the Literature Club.

Sentai Filmworks ' Blu-ray Disc release with the English dub will ship on May 19.

HIDIVE will begin streaming the English dub for Run with the Wind , the television anime of Shion Miura 's Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru ( Feel the Wind ) novel, on May 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Spain, Portugal, Central America, and South America.

Run with the Wind premiered in October 2018 and ran for 23 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Kakeru is a former elite runner in high school who finds himself down on his luck. After being chased for stealing food, he's saved by Haiji, a Kansei University student and a fellow runner. Having nowhere else to go, Kakeru is convinced by Haiji to move into a dormitory with eight other strangers. Before Kakeru is even settled in his new home, Haiji announces his ambitious plans to enter all ten of them into one of the most prominent university relay marathons in Japan, the Hakone Ekiden. There's just one small problem: with the exception of Haiji and Kakeru, none of the residents have ever run competitively before.

Sentai Filmworks ' Blu-ray Disc release with the English dub will ship on June 30.

